Mather Group LLC. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $96.17 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.70.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

