Mather Group LLC. Purchases 6,236 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $8,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $1,182,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,108,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,468,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $87.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average of $87.47. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $103.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

