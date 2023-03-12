Mather Group LLC. Sells 2,023 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,278 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

NYSE:AFL opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.74. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

