Mather Group LLC. Sells 6,342 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $12,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,619,000 after acquiring an additional 522,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,149,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,860,000 after purchasing an additional 385,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,700,000 after purchasing an additional 797,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,673,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,049,000 after purchasing an additional 73,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,115 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $76.66 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average of $88.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADM. UBS Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

