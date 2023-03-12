Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.07

Shares of Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and traded as high as $4.80. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 141,286 shares changing hands.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 13.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mazda Motor Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through the following segments: Japan, North America, Europe, and Other Areas. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

