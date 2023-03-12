Medallion Bank (MBNKP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on April 3rd

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Medallion Bank Price Performance
Shares of Medallion Bank stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07. Medallion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.
Medallion Bank Company Profile
