Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.70. Approximately 2,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 28,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.

The company has a market capitalization of C$34.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.30, a P/E/G ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.81.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

