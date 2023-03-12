MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEIP. Truist Financial cut MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut MEI Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on MEI Pharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. BTIG Research lowered MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered MEI Pharma from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.95.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 49.80%. The business had revenue of $32.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 72,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 177,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 476,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

