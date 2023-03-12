Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 31,189 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,189 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $82.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.78.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

