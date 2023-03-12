Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,394 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB opened at $122.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

