Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 3,523 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,671,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,671,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,337,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 728,106 shares of company stock valued at $58,067,403 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $58.70 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.