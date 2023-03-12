Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 1,660 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,959 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,308,875,000 after acquiring an additional 105,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,118,657,000 after purchasing an additional 293,861 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,720,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,294,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,559,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,458,000 after purchasing an additional 195,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,663,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total transaction of $1,447,123.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $16,258,153.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,162 shares of company stock valued at $11,078,914. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $287.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $233.01 and a 12 month high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

