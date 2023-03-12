Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 5,815 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $172.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.48 and a 1 year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.