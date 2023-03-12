Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

NYSE:C opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $58.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

