Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 31.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 9.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Danaher by 3.5% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $239.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.63. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The firm has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Cowen reduced their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

