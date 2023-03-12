Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,153 shares of company stock worth $6,410,095. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.94, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.24. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

