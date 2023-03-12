MELD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.57 Million (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 12th. One MELD token can now be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MELD has a total market capitalization of $24.67 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MELD has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,570,566,014 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01559822 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,434,285.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

