Merchants Bancorp (MBINM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on April 3rd

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of MBINM opened at $25.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

In related news, Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $92,976.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

