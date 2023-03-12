Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Merck & Co., Inc. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Merck & Co., Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $8.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $107.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.31 and a 12 month high of $115.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Momentum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

