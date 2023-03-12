Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 735,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $830,000. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 151,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 93.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $107.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $273.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.31 and a 1 year high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

