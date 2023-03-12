Metahero (HERO) Price Tops $0.0045

Metahero (HERO) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $23.18 million and approximately $714,888.84 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

