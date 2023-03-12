Metahero Price Reaches $0.0044 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $22.37 million and $665,320.23 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.76 or 0.01356378 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005660 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000143 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012314 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.11 or 0.01755371 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00027666 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.