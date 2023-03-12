Metahero Trading Down 7.1% This Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $21.80 million and $688,483.73 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.10 or 0.01358580 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000143 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00012406 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.57 or 0.01705222 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00027483 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.