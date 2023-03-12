MetaMUI (MMUI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $110,366.22

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. MetaMUI has a market cap of $84.05 million and approximately $110,366.22 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000841 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI launched on March 11th, 2017. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

