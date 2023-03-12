MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on March 31st

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0212 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34.

Institutional Trading of MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 38,144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 117,025 shares in the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.