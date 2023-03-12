MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from MidCap Financial Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

MidCap Financial Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. MidCap Financial Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 96.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect MidCap Financial Investment to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

MFIC opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $742.20 million, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. MidCap Financial Investment has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.

MFIC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered MidCap Financial Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

