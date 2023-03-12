Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MSBIP opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.00. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.45 and a 12 month high of $27.10.

Insider Transactions at Midland States Bancorp

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $41,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,378.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

