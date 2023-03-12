Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MSBIP stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Midland States Bancorp

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $40,368.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,639.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

