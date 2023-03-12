MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. King Wealth increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Shares of AVGO opened at $614.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The stock has a market cap of $256.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $591.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.