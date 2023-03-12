MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter worth about $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Incyte by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Incyte by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after buying an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $72.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.54.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

