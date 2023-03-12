MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.8% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after buying an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after buying an additional 3,094,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $107.78 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $76.25 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

