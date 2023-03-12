MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 12.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 3.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 24.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 12.7% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Danaher Stock Down 1.6 %

DHR stock opened at $239.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.63. The firm has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.