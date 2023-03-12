MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,974,193,000 after acquiring an additional 917,225 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,033,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after acquiring an additional 309,194 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 15.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,079,000 after acquiring an additional 437,281 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $37.25 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.47.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

