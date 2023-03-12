MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

