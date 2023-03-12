MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 1.8% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 19,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $203.07 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.94 and a 200-day moving average of $176.71.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.