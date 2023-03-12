MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up 0.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Dollar General by 333.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,179,000 after buying an additional 1,094,109 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Dollar General by 256.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,916,000 after buying an additional 596,393 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 130.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,001,000 after buying an additional 260,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 441.1% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 293,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,057,000 after buying an additional 239,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.25.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $216.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

