MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.2% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.7% in the third quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5 %

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

PG stock opened at $137.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

