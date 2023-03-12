MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) CFO Sells $75,955.44 in Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) CFO Paul M. Dell sold 230,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $75,955.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,955 shares in the company, valued at $163,335.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $7.94 on Friday. MiX Telematics Limited has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $12.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a market cap of $192.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.96.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIXT. Raymond James downgraded MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

