Monero (XMR) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Monero has a market cap of $2.74 billion and $93.45 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $150.14 or 0.00683097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,979.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.69 or 0.00339794 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016996 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00083339 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.30 or 0.00551876 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004566 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00157633 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,251,601 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.