Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,261 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $161,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 2.8 %

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $478.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $793,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,974,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $793,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,974,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.54, for a total value of $6,754,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 205,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,679,226.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,605 shares of company stock worth $60,475,175. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.