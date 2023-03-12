Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 on April 14th

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Motorola Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Motorola Solutions has a payout ratio of 28.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $11.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MSI traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.48. The company had a trading volume of 546,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,558. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $275.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,994,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,035,000 after acquiring an additional 238,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,668,000 after acquiring an additional 174,331 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,040,064 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,035,000 after acquiring an additional 27,831 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 816,329 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

