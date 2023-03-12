Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Short Interest Down 18.5% in February

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 921,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 623,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

NYSE:MSI traded down $3.70 on Friday, hitting $261.48. 546,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $275.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.95 and a 200-day moving average of $252.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

