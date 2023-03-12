Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Short Interest Update

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 147,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOTS. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Motus GI from $12.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Motus GI to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Motus GI Stock Down 2.0 %
MOTS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 15,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.83. Motus GI has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $8.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motus GI
Motus GI Company Profile
Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Motus GI (MOTS)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.