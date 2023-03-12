Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Short Interest Update

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 147,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOTS. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Motus GI from $12.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Motus GI to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Motus GI Stock Down 2.0 %

MOTS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 15,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.83. Motus GI has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $8.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motus GI

Motus GI Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Motus GI by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 18,238 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Motus GI by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.