MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Short Interest Update

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 767,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 976,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI Trading Down 2.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.10.

NYSE MSCI traded down $12.77 on Friday, hitting $522.27. 595,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,899. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $522.77 and a 200-day moving average of $483.22. MSCI has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

