National Bankshares Reiterates C$12.25 Price Target for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

National Bankshares set a C$12.25 price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
CHE.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of CHE.UN opened at C$8.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.74. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$6.65 and a 1-year high of C$10.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.56.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Dividend
About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
Featured Stories
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.