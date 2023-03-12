National Bankshares Reiterates C$12.25 Price Target for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

National Bankshares set a C$12.25 price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHE.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CHE.UN opened at C$8.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.74. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$6.65 and a 1-year high of C$10.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

