National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth $107,546,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,795 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,152,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,079,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,552,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,899,000 after purchasing an additional 744,826 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

National Retail Properties Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.90.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.02%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

