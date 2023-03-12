NCM Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,600 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NortonLifeLock Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

