NCM Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,788 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $67.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

