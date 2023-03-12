NCM Capital Management LLC Has $816,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

