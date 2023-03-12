NCM Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,191 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $226.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.13 and a 200-day moving average of $227.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $296.44. The company has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

